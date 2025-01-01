Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

104,421 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

13143610

2017 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,421KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F85HGE06267

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,421 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2017 Ford Explorer