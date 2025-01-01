$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
104,421KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F85HGE06267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 104,421 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
