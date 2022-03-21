Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

85,996 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Platinum

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8688086
  • Stock #: P6255A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT5HGA05674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

