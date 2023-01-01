Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

139,461 KM

Details Features

$22,944

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,944

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

  1. 9648232
  2. 9648232
  3. 9648232
  4. 9648232
  5. 9648232
  6. 9648232
  7. 9648232
  8. 9648232
  9. 9648232
Contact Seller

$22,944

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,461KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9648232
  • Stock #: 3B020A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D87HGB66531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,461 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2019 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 40,041 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT
 139,461 KM
$22,944 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT/...
 16,798 KM
$6,205 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory