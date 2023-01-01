$22,944+ tax & licensing
$22,944
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
139,461KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9648232
- Stock #: 3B020A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D87HGB66531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 139,461 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2