2017 Ford F-150

100,886 KM

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT XTR PKG | 20 Inch Rims | Navigation | 5.0L!!

2017 Ford F-150

XLT XTR PKG | 20 Inch Rims | Navigation | 5.0L!!

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

100,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277826
  • Stock #: 3T934A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF9HKD21613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,886 KM

Vehicle Description




ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

