Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Oakville, ON

2017 Ford F-150

167,000 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12868166

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1755274966
  2. 1755274966
  3. 1755274966
  4. 1755274966
  5. 1755274966
  6. 1755274966
  7. 1755274966
  8. 1755274966
  9. 1755274966
  10. 1755274966
  11. 1755274966
  12. 1755274966
  13. 1755274966
  14. 1755274966
  15. 1755274966
  16. 1755274966
  17. 1755274966
  18. 1755274966
  19. 1755274966
  20. 1755274966
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1E8XHKE28232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 167,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic LX for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX 114,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra SLT for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 GMC Sierra SLT 175,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2017 Ford F-150