<p data-start=51 data-end=119><strong data-start=51 data-end=117>2017 Ford F-150 XLT – Sport Package – Powerful & Well-Equipped</strong></p><p data-start=121 data-end=425>This <strong data-start=126 data-end=163>2017 Ford F-150 XLT Sport Package</strong> is built to impress with its rugged capability, bold styling, and comfortable interior. Known for its strength and reliability, the F-150 remains one of the best-selling trucks in North America – and this one is in excellent condition, ready for work or play.</p><p data-start=427 data-end=762>Under the hood, it’s powered by a strong and efficient <strong data-start=482 data-end=548>5.0L V8</strong> paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering plenty of power whether you’re towing, hauling, or cruising. The <strong data-start=670 data-end=687>Sport Package</strong> adds aggressive styling touches and upgraded features that set it apart.</p><p data-start=764 data-end=787><strong data-start=764 data-end=785>Features include:</strong></p><ul data-start=788 data-end=1373><li data-start=788 data-end=840><p data-start=790 data-end=840>Sport Package with unique styling accents & trim</p></li><li data-start=841 data-end=884><p data-start=843 data-end=884>Crew Cab with spacious interior seating</p></li><li data-start=885 data-end=930><p data-start=887 data-end=930>4x4 capability for all-weather confidence</p></li><li data-start=931 data-end=972><p data-start=933 data-end=972>Tow package with trailer sway control</p></li><li data-start=973 data-end=997><p data-start=975 data-end=997>Premium alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=998 data-end=1016><p data-start=1000 data-end=1016>Running boards</p></li><li data-start=1017 data-end=1052><p data-start=1019 data-end=1052>Fog lights & body-color bumpers</p></li><li data-start=1053 data-end=1070><p data-start=1055 data-end=1070>Keyless entry</p></li><li data-start=1071 data-end=1108><p data-start=1073 data-end=1108>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li data-start=1109 data-end=1138><p data-start=1111 data-end=1138>Dual-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=1139 data-end=1195><p data-start=1141 data-end=1195>Touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth & USB</p></li><li data-start=1196 data-end=1220><p data-start=1198 data-end=1220>Premium audio system</p></li><li data-start=1221 data-end=1255><p data-start=1223 data-end=1255>Backup camera & parking assist</p></li><li data-start=1256 data-end=1291><p data-start=1258 data-end=1291>Steering wheel-mounted controls</p></li><li data-start=1292 data-end=1342><p data-start=1294 data-end=1342>Split-folding rear seats for added cargo space</p></li><li data-start=1343 data-end=1373><p data-start=1345 data-end=1373>Bed liner & tie-down hooks</p></li></ul><p data-start=1375 data-end=1532>This F-150 XLT Sport delivers the perfect mix of <strong data-start=1424 data-end=1471>performance, comfort, and rugged good looks</strong>, making it ideal for both everyday driving and tough jobs.</p><p> </p>

2017 Ford F-150

166,575 KM

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

XLT | Sport

12893021

2017 Ford F-150

XLT | Sport

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,575KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF9HKD28041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 166,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 Ford F-150