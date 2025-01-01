$24,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT | Sport
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 166,575 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford F-150 XLT – Sport Package – Powerful & Well-Equipped
This 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Sport Package is built to impress with its rugged capability, bold styling, and comfortable interior. Known for its strength and reliability, the F-150 remains one of the best-selling trucks in North America – and this one is in excellent condition, ready for work or play.
Under the hood, it’s powered by a strong and efficient 5.0L V8 paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering plenty of power whether you’re towing, hauling, or cruising. The Sport Package adds aggressive styling touches and upgraded features that set it apart.
Features include:
Sport Package with unique styling accents & trim
Crew Cab with spacious interior seating
4x4 capability for all-weather confidence
Tow package with trailer sway control
Premium alloy wheels
Running boards
Fog lights & body-color bumpers
Keyless entry
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Dual-zone climate control
Touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth & USB
Premium audio system
Backup camera & parking assist
Steering wheel-mounted controls
Split-folding rear seats for added cargo space
Bed liner & tie-down hooks
This F-150 XLT Sport delivers the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and rugged good looks, making it ideal for both everyday driving and tough jobs.
Vehicle Features
