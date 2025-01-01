Menu
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>♦️ CERTIFIED</span><br></div><div>♦️ ONE OWNER </div><div> ♦️ NO ACCIDENTS </div><div> ♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED </div><div> ♦️ XTR TRIM – </div><div><br></div><div>WELL EQUIPPED </div><div><br></div><div> 2017 FORD F-150 XTR SUPERCREW IN STYLISH BLACK ON GREY. POWERED BY A ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE WITH 4X4 DRIVETRAIN.</div><div><br></div><div>168,000 KMS   </div><div><br></div><div>EQUIPPED WITH: </div><div> - V6 ENGINE </div><div> - 4X4 DRIVETRAIN </div><div> - SUPERCREW CAB</div><div> - BACKUP CAMERA </div><div> - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY</div><div> - CRUISE CONTROL</div><div> - POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS </div><div> - AIR CONDITIONING</div><div> - ALLOY WHEELS</div><div> - REMOTE START </div><div><br></div><div>AND MORE... #### BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN FEES TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON (416)527-0101<br></div>

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FTEW1E8XHKE28232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

♦️ CERTIFIED
♦️ ONE OWNER  ♦️ NO ACCIDENTS  ♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED  ♦️ XTR TRIM – 
WELL EQUIPPED 
 2017 FORD F-150 XTR SUPERCREW IN STYLISH BLACK ON GREY. POWERED BY A ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE WITH 4X4 DRIVETRAIN.
168,000 KMS  

EQUIPPED WITH:  - V6 ENGINE  - 4X4 DRIVETRAIN  - SUPERCREW CAB - BACKUP CAMERA  - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - CRUISE CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS  - AIR CONDITIONING - ALLOY WHEELS - REMOTE START 
AND MORE...

#### BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN FEES

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON
(416)527-0101

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

