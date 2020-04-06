Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

  1. 4827573
  2. 4827573
  3. 4827573
  4. 4827573
  5. 4827573
  6. 4827573
  7. 4827573
  8. 4827573
  9. 4827573
  10. 4827573
  11. 4827573
  12. 4827573
  13. 4827573
  14. 4827573
  15. 4827573
  16. 4827573
  17. 4827573
  18. 4827573
  19. 4827573
  20. 4827573
  21. 4827573
  22. 4827573
  23. 4827573
  24. 4827573
Contact Seller

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,521KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4827573
  • Stock #: F0090A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EFXHFC24568
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4WD SuperCrew 145"" XLT

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 69,379 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 101,389 KM
$9,379 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 49,186 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Send A Message