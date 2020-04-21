Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

  1. 4885797
  2. 4885797
  3. 4885797
  4. 4885797
  5. 4885797
  6. 4885797
  7. 4885797
  8. 4885797
  9. 4885797
  10. 4885797
  11. 4885797
  12. 4885797
  13. 4885797
  14. 4885797
  15. 4885797
  16. 4885797
  17. 4885797
  18. 4885797
  19. 4885797
  20. 4885797
  21. 4885797
  22. 4885797
  23. 4885797
  24. 4885797
  25. 4885797
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,828KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4885797
  • Stock #: RC9079
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF2HFB13240
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4WD SuperCrew 145"" XLT

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 59,177 KM
$25,894 + tax & lic
2015 Bentley Contine...
 49,214 KM
$148,000 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL
 53,752 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Send A Message