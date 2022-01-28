Menu
2017 Ford F-150

71,499 KM

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
XLT

XLT

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8185485
  • Stock #: E0934A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF1HFC08002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E0934A
  • Mileage 71,499 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, clean CarFax, safetied 2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 SuperCrew is equipped with a 5.0L 8 cylinder engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Options include: 302A equipment group, rearview camera, voice-activated navigation, tailgate step, XLT sport package, trailer tow package, reverse sensing system, cruise control, A/C, and much more!Winter tires and a soft tonneau cover are included with this truck.Exterior: BlackInterior: BlackPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 8:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags

