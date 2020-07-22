Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-250

75,127 KM

Details Description Features

$43,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,899

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-250

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

  1. 5535306
  2. 5535306
Contact Seller

$43,899

+ taxes & licensing

75,127KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5535306
  • Stock #: RC9122
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B6XHED96155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Market value pricing in full effect. This 2017 Ford F250 XLT comes in via trade. It is a single owner vehicle with no accident history. Full size crew cab with 8' box, 4x4 electronic shift on the fly transmission, 176 inch wheel base, 6.2L gas engine, 3.73 axle ratio, snow plow prep package (was not used as a snow plow) and trailer brake controller with the ability to tow up to 12300 lbs and a gvwr of 19500 lbs. Air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, satellite radio, Bluetooth, backup camera, 6 passenger, and more. Make sure you book your appointment today so you don't miss out on this awesome opportunity. Want more information or to book a test drive? Call us @1-888-283-6702 We are the only #1 Rated Ford Dealer in the Toronto, GTA and Halton Area with a Google score of 4.6 Stars! Experience it for yourself at our full service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Rd.W. SALES HOURS: Mon ? Thur : 9:00am -8:00pm Friday: 9:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Proudly serving the cities and towns of: Kitchener Guelph Waterloo Hamilton Oakville Toronto Windsor London Niagara Falls Cambridge Orillia Bracebridge Barrie Mississauga Brampton Simcoe Burlington Ottawa Sarnia Port Elgin Kincardine Listowel Collingwood Arthur Wiarton Brantford St. Catharines Newmarket Stratford Peterborough Kingston Sudbury Sault Ste Marie Welland Oshawa Whitby Cobourg Belleville Trenton Petawawa North Bay Huntsville Gananoque Brockville Napanee Arnprior Bancroft Owen Sound Chatham St. Thomas Leamington Milton Ajax Pickering

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Limited Slip Differential,Four Wheel Drive,8 Cylinder Engine,Pass Through Rear Seat,Power Steering,Telescopic Steerin...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 94,219 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 8,781 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-250 Supe...
 79,473 KM
$65,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory