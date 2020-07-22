2017 Ford F-250

+ taxes & licensing
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
Market value pricing in full effect. This 2017 Ford F250 XLT comes in via trade. It is a single owner vehicle with no accident history. Full size crew cab with 8' box, 4x4 electronic shift on the fly transmission, 176 inch wheel base, 6.2L gas engine, 3.73 axle ratio, snow plow prep package (was not used as a snow plow) and trailer brake controller with the ability to tow up to 12300 lbs and a gvwr of 19500 lbs. Air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, satellite radio, Bluetooth, backup camera, 6 passenger, and more.
