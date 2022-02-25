Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-550

22,053 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-550

2017 Ford F-550

Chassis XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-550

Chassis XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8368545
  • Stock #: P6256
  • VIN: 1FD0W5GT6HEE75500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P6256
  • Mileage 22,053 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2017 Kia Forte 1.6L SX
 39,808 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 33,725 KM
$56,000 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 51,069 KM
$50,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory