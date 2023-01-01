$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2017 Ford Focus
2017 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
154,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10602627
- Stock #: 4D041A
- VIN: 1FADP3K27HL265513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 154,003 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2