Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Mustang

37,156 KM

Details Features

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10879710
  2. 10879710
  3. 10879710
  4. 10879710
  5. 10879710
  6. 10879710
  7. 10879710
  8. 10879710
  9. 10879710
  10. 10879710
Contact Seller

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF3H5318430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 3T1130X
  • Mileage 37,156 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium 2.0L for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium 2.0L 67,989 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche 911 TURBO for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Porsche 911 TURBO 50,950 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lincoln Aviator Reserve | Awd | Illumination Pkg !! for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Lincoln Aviator Reserve | Awd | Illumination Pkg !! 24,114 KM $56,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang