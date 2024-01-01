$37,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
2017 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$37,800
+ taxes & licensing
37,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF3H5318430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 3T1130X
- Mileage 37,156 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Email Oak-Land Ford
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2017 Ford Mustang