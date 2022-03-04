Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

25,295 KM

Details Features

$89,787

+ tax & licensing
$89,787

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350

2017 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$89,787

+ taxes & licensing

25,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498693
  • Stock #: P6286
  • VIN: 1FA6P8JZ2H5520335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

