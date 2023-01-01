Menu
2017 Ford Transit 250

148,527 KM

Details Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2017 Ford Transit 250

2017 Ford Transit 250

2017 Ford Transit 250

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

148,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10516869
  • Stock #: P6754Z
  • VIN: 1FTYR3XV0HKA95512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # P6754Z
  • Mileage 148,527 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

