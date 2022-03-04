Menu
2017 Ford Transit 250

0 KM

$28,000

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2017 Ford Transit 250

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8498699
  Stock #: 2E045Z
  VIN: 1FTYR3XV8HKA26373

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 2E045Z
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

