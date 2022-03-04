2017 Ford Transit 250

$28,000 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8498699

8498699 Stock #: 2E045Z

2E045Z VIN: 1FTYR3XV8HKA26373

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Stock # 2E045Z

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.