2017 Ford Transit
T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR DIESEL CARGO SAFETY
140,632KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8348553
- Stock #: 3040
- VIN: 1FTYR1YV8HKA93090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 140,632 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
