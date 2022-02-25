2017 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 6 3 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8348553

8348553 Stock #: 3040

3040 VIN: 1FTYR1YV8HKA93090

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 140,632 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Tire Pressure Monitor Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.