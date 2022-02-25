Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Transit

140,632 KM

Details Features

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR DIESEL CARGO SAFETY

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR DIESEL CARGO SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

140,632KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8348553
  • Stock #: 3040
  • VIN: 1FTYR1YV8HKA93090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 140,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2019 Honda Civic Tou...
 69,958 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 122,436 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper Cou...
 71,987 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory