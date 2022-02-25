Menu
2017 Ford Transit

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,885

+ tax & licensing
$38,885

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

2017 Ford Transit

T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,885

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8354448
  • Stock #: 7141167
  • VIN: 1FTYE1YM4HKB33653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 7141167
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our price includes :


-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
-CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
Please Call to book your test drive .
Available Extended Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

