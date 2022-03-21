Menu
2017 Ford Transit Connect

147,655 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

XL w/Single Sliding Door 4 NEW BRAKES SAFETY CERTI

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,655KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8791313
  • Stock #: 3117
  • VIN: NM0LS7H74H1298136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 147,655 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 4DR CARGO VAN, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS,  A/C,

SAFETY INCLUDED

ALL 4 NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

CLEAN CAR FAX

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2b1Bs6B2b%2fiTh4tRYFn6ymelG3%2fPYNXce

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE  EXTERIOR ON   GREY  INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

