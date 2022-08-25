Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Transit Connect

45,581 KM

Details Description Features

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit Connect

2017 Ford Transit Connect

CREW 7SEATS BLUE TOOTH BACK CAMERA A/C LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit Connect

CREW 7SEATS BLUE TOOTH BACK CAMERA A/C LOW KM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

45,581KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8986576
  • Stock #: 3151
  • VIN: NM0GS9F72H1295199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 45,581 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, CRE 7 PASSENGERS, LOW KM ONLY 45581KM  ONE OWNER  NO ACCIDENT, LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, BACK-CAMERA BLUE TOOTH MUCH MORE,

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

BLACK  EXTERIOR ON DARK GREY INTERIOR

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2017 Ford Transit Co...
 45,581 KM
$33,500 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 105,173 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Spo...
 18,426 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-337-XXXX

(click to show)

905-337-9339

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory