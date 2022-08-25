$33,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339
2017 Ford Transit Connect
CREW 7SEATS BLUE TOOTH BACK CAMERA A/C LOW KM
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8986576
- Stock #: 3151
- VIN: NM0GS9F72H1295199
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 45,581 KM
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, CRE 7 PASSENGERS, LOW KM ONLY 45581KM ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT, LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, BACK-CAMERA BLUE TOOTH MUCH MORE,
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
BLACK EXTERIOR ON DARK GREY INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Buy From Home Available
