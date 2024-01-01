Menu
WOW! JUST AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY OF A TRUCK!! 2017 GMC SIERRA SLT ALL TERRAIN!! SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT! LEATHER, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY & MORE!! CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL ONTARIO!! DRIVES GREAT! CALL TODAY!!

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT | SUNROOF | LEATHER

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT | SUNROOF | LEATHER

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC3HG290396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! JUST AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY OF A TRUCK!! 2017 GMC SIERRA SLT ALL TERRAIN!! SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT! LEATHER, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY & MORE!! CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL ONTARIO!! DRIVES GREAT! CALL TODAY!!

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

 

Financing Options Available!

 

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

 

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

 

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 GMC Sierra 1500