2017 GMC Sierra 1500

<h2 data-start=127 data-end=156><strong data-start=130 data-end=156>FOR SALE: Beautiful 2017 GMC Sierra Denali</strong></h2><p data-start=158 data-end=373>Bold, luxurious, and built to perform — the 2017 Sierra Denali blends premium refinement with serious capability. Whether for towing, daily driving, or commanding presence, the Denali trim stands out from the crowd.

Performance & Capability

  • 5.3 L ECOtec3 V8 engine (355 hp / 383 lb-ft torque)
  • Available 6.2 L V8 in Denali Ultimate package (420 hp / 460 lb-ft) • 8-speed automatic transmission
  • Four-wheel drive or two-wheel drive options • Towing capacity up to ~9,100 lbs (standard) • Payload capacity ~1,760 lbs

Exterior & Style

  • Signature Denali chrome grille and accents
  • LED headlights, LED daytime running lights & LED taillights • Power folding, heated side mirrors
  • Rear bumper assist steps & integrated tailgate steps • Power sliding rear window
  • Bed features: spray-in bedliner (often offered), tie-downs, cargo lighting
  • 20"–22" premium alloy wheels in Denali or Ultimate versions

Interior & Comfort

  • Premium leather seats with perforation, heated & ventilated front seats • Heated rear seats (in higher Denali/Ultimate)
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power driver & front passenger seats with memory function
  • Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, heated
  • Quiet cabin with enhanced insulation and sound-deadening (Denali signature) • Premium interior trim (wood, aluminum, chrome accents)

Technology & Infotainment

  • GMC IntelliLink / infotainment touchscreen system
  • Navigation system (on Denali / optional) • Bose premium audio system
  • Bluetooth hands-free & streaming
  • USB & auxiliary inputs
  • Multi-angle rearview camera
  • Remote start system
  • Keyless entry / push button start

Safety & Driver Assistance

  • Forward Collision Alert & Low-Speed Automatic Braking • Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring (available or optional)
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Stability control, traction control
  • ABS with Electronic Brake Distribution & Brake Assist
  • Hill Start Assist & Trailer Sway Control • Front, side, and curtain airbags
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2 bg-[#F4F4F4]! dark:bg-[#303030]! href=https://www.carpro.com/vehicle-reviews/2017-gmc-sierra-denali-1500-crew-cab-test-drive?utm_source=chatgpt.com target=_blank rel=noopener><span class=relative start-0 bottom-0 flex h-full w-full items-center><span class=flex h-4 w-full items-center justify-between overflow-hidden><span class=max-w-[15ch] grow truncate overflow-hidden text-center>CarPro</span></span></span></a></span></span></p></li><li data-start=2553 data-end=2620><p data-start=2555 data-end=2620>Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring (available or optional)</p></li><li data-start=2621 data-end=2649><p data-start=2623 data-end=2649>Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li data-start=2650 data-end=2689><p data-start=2652 data-end=2689>Stability control, traction control</p></li><li data-start=2690 data-end=2747><p data-start=2692 data-end=2747>ABS with Electronic Brake Distribution & Brake Assist</p></li><li data-start=2748 data-end=2792><p data-start=2750 data-end=2792>Hill Start Assist & Trailer Sway Control</p></li><li data-start=2793 data-end=2829><p data-start=2795 data-end=2829>Front, side, and curtain airbags</p></li><li data-start=2830 data-end=2872><p data-start=2832 data-end=2872>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</p></li></ul><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

169,300 KM

Details Description Features

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

13082087

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ7HG339531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

