2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Bold, luxurious, and built to perform — the 2017 Sierra Denali blends premium refinement with serious capability. Whether for towing, daily driving, or commanding presence, the Denali trim stands out from the crowd.Performance & Capability
5.3 L ECOtec3 V8 engine (355 hp / 383 lb-ft torque) Kbb.com+3Kbb.com+3Dealer eProcess+3
Available 6.2 L V8 in Denali Ultimate package (420 hp / 460 lb-ft) Trust Auto+1
8-speed automatic transmission Kbb.com+3U.S. News Cars+3Dealer eProcess+3
Four-wheel drive or two-wheel drive options Edmunds+2J.D. Power+2
Towing capacity up to ~9,100 lbs (standard) Edmunds
Payload capacity ~1,760 lbs Edmunds
Signature Denali chrome grille and accents
LED headlights, LED daytime running lights & LED taillights Dealer eProcess+1
Power folding, heated side mirrors
Rear bumper assist steps & integrated tailgate steps CarPro
Power sliding rear window CarPro
Bed features: spray-in bedliner (often offered), tie-downs, cargo lighting
20"–22" premium alloy wheels in Denali or Ultimate versions Coggin Buick GMC+2YouTube+2
Premium leather seats with perforation, heated & ventilated front seats CarPro+2Coggin Buick GMC+2
Heated rear seats (in higher Denali/Ultimate) YouTube
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power driver & front passenger seats with memory function
Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, heated
Quiet cabin with enhanced insulation and sound-deadening (Denali signature) Reddit
Premium interior trim (wood, aluminum, chrome accents)
GMC IntelliLink / infotainment touchscreen system
Navigation system (on Denali / optional) CarPro+2YouTube+2
Bose premium audio system
Bluetooth hands-free & streaming
USB & auxiliary inputs
Multi-angle rearview camera
Remote start system
Keyless entry / push button start
Forward Collision Alert & Low-Speed Automatic Braking CarPro
Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring (available or optional)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Stability control, traction control
ABS with Electronic Brake Distribution & Brake Assist
Hill Start Assist & Trailer Sway Control
Front, side, and curtain airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
