<p><strong>RARE 2017 Honda Accord Sport 6-Speed Manual – Low Mileage, High Features!</strong></p><p>Get ready to experience driving at its best with this <strong>2017 Honda Accord Sport 6-Speed Manual</strong>! With just <strong>28,000 kilometers</strong>, this vehicle is the perfect combination of low mileage, sporty performance, and premium features.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>6-Speed Manual Transmission</strong> – Perfect for driving enthusiasts who love control and engagement on the road.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage</strong> – Only <strong>28,000 kilometers</strong>! This Accord has years of dependable driving ahead.</li><li><strong>Sunroof</strong> – Enjoy the open sky and fresh air with the convenience of a power sunroof.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats</strong> – Stay warm and comfortable during colder months with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Reverse Camera</strong> – Safely and easily park with the added convenience of a reverse camera.</li><li><strong>Sporty, Sleek Design</strong> – Bold, athletic styling that turns heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Honda Reliability</strong> – Built to last, with excellent fuel efficiency and long-term durability.</li></ul><p>Whether youre looking for a fun, spirited drive, or a comfortable and reliable daily commuter, this Honda Accord Sport has it all. Dont miss your chance to own a well-maintained, low-mileage gem with a manual transmission and all the features you need!</p><p><strong>Contact us today</strong> to schedule your test drive before its gone!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2017 Honda Accord

28,000 KM

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Accord

Sport

12095782

2017 Honda Accord

Sport

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1hgcr2e55ha807446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 Honda Accord