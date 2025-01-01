$20,888+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE 2017 Honda Accord Sport 6-Speed Manual – Low Mileage, High Features!
Get ready to experience driving at its best with this 2017 Honda Accord Sport 6-Speed Manual! With just 28,000 kilometers, this vehicle is the perfect combination of low mileage, sporty performance, and premium features.
Key Features:
- 6-Speed Manual Transmission – Perfect for driving enthusiasts who love control and engagement on the road.
- Low Mileage – Only 28,000 kilometers! This Accord has years of dependable driving ahead.
- Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky and fresh air with the convenience of a power sunroof.
- Heated Seats – Stay warm and comfortable during colder months with heated front seats.
- Reverse Camera – Safely and easily park with the added convenience of a reverse camera.
- Sporty, Sleek Design – Bold, athletic styling that turns heads wherever you go.
- Honda Reliability – Built to last, with excellent fuel efficiency and long-term durability.
Whether you're looking for a fun, spirited drive, or a comfortable and reliable daily commuter, this Honda Accord Sport has it all. Don't miss your chance to own a well-maintained, low-mileage gem with a manual transmission and all the features you need!
Contact us today to schedule your test drive before it's gone!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
