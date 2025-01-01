$19,490+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Description
Sporty, stylish, and built for performance — the 2017 Civic Si Coupe delivers the perfect mix of excitement and everyday practicality. With its turbocharged engine, precise handling, and sleek design, this Si is ready to turn heads and carve corners.Performance & Engine
1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder DOHC Engine
6-Speed Manual Transmission
205 Horsepower / 192 lb-ft Torque
Front-Wheel Drive
Adaptive Damper System (Sport/Normal Modes)
Limited-Slip Differential
Sport-Tuned Suspension
18-inch Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights and Taillights
Fog Lights
Power Moonroof
Rear Spoiler
Heated Power Mirrors
Center-Mounted Exhaust
Si Sport Seats with Red Stitching and Embroidered Si Logo
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
Aluminum Sport Pedals
Power Windows and Door Locks
Push-Button Start
Keyless Entry
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
7-inch Display Audio Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay™ / Android Auto™ Integration
Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® and Streaming Audio
10-Speaker Premium Audio System (450W)
USB / HDMI Input Ports
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
HondaLink™ Smartphone Integration
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) Body Structure
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)
Brake Assist
Hill Start Assist
Front, Side, and Curtain Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
The 2017 Civic Si Coupe is more than just a car — it’s a driver’s experience. From its sharp handling and responsive turbo engine to its premium interior and tech-packed cabin, this Si delivers true performance without sacrificing comfort or reliability. Whether you’re carving through corners or cruising through the city, this Civic Si offers the perfect blend of style, power, and Honda dependability.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
