<h3 data-start=130 data-end=163><strong data-start=134 data-end=163>2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe</strong></h3><p data-start=165 data-end=415>Sporty, stylish, and built for performance — the 2017 Civic Si Coupe delivers the perfect mix of excitement and everyday practicality. With its turbocharged engine, precise handling, and sleek design, this Si is ready to turn heads and carve corners.</p><h4 data-start=417 data-end=446><strong data-start=422 data-end=446>Performance & Engine</strong></h4><ul data-start=447 data-end=688><li data-start=447 data-end=491><p data-start=449 data-end=491>1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder DOHC Engine</p></li><li data-start=492 data-end=523><p data-start=494 data-end=523>6-Speed Manual Transmission</p></li><li data-start=524 data-end=561><p data-start=526 data-end=561>205 Horsepower / 192 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li data-start=562 data-end=583><p data-start=564 data-end=583>Front-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-start=584 data-end=631><p data-start=586 data-end=631>Adaptive Damper System (Sport/Normal Modes)</p></li><li data-start=632 data-end=661><p data-start=634 data-end=661>Limited-Slip Differential</p></li><li data-start=662 data-end=688><p data-start=664 data-end=688>Sport-Tuned Suspension</p></li></ul><h4 data-start=690 data-end=716><strong data-start=695 data-end=716>Exterior Features</strong></h4><ul data-start=717 data-end=878><li data-start=717 data-end=741><p data-start=719 data-end=741>18-inch Alloy Wheels</p></li><li data-start=742 data-end=775><p data-start=744 data-end=775>LED Headlights and Taillights</p></li><li data-start=776 data-end=790><p data-start=778 data-end=790>Fog Lights</p></li><li data-start=791 data-end=809><p data-start=793 data-end=809>Power Moonroof</p></li><li data-start=810 data-end=826><p data-start=812 data-end=826>Rear Spoiler</p></li><li data-start=827 data-end=851><p data-start=829 data-end=851>Heated Power Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=852 data-end=878><p data-start=854 data-end=878>Center-Mounted Exhaust</p></li></ul><h4 data-start=880 data-end=907><strong data-start=885 data-end=907>Interior & Comfort</strong></h4><ul data-start=908 data-end=1193><li data-start=908 data-end=969><p data-start=910 data-end=969>Si Sport Seats with Red Stitching and Embroidered Si Logo</p></li><li data-start=970 data-end=1009><p data-start=972 data-end=1009>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li data-start=1010 data-end=1059><p data-start=1012 data-end=1059>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob</p></li><li data-start=1060 data-end=1085><p data-start=1062 data-end=1085>Aluminum Sport Pedals</p></li><li data-start=1086 data-end=1118><p data-start=1088 data-end=1118>Power Windows and Door Locks</p></li><li data-start=1119 data-end=1140><p data-start=1121 data-end=1140>Push-Button Start</p></li><li data-start=1141 data-end=1158><p data-start=1143 data-end=1158>Keyless Entry</p></li><li data-start=1159 data-end=1193><p data-start=1161 data-end=1193>60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li></ul><h4 data-start=1195 data-end=1229><strong data-start=1200 data-end=1229>Technology & Connectivity</strong></h4><ul data-start=1230 data-end=1503><li data-start=1230 data-end=1266><p data-start=1232 data-end=1266>7-inch Display Audio Touchscreen</p></li><li data-start=1267 data-end=1313><p data-start=1269 data-end=1313>Apple CarPlay™ / Android Auto™ Integration</p></li><li data-start=1314 data-end=1363><p data-start=1316 data-end=1363>Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® and Streaming Audio</p></li><li data-start=1364 data-end=1406><p data-start=1366 data-end=1406>10-Speaker Premium Audio System (450W)</p></li><li data-start=1407 data-end=1433><p data-start=1409 data-end=1433>USB / HDMI Input Ports</p></li><li data-start=1434 data-end=1465><p data-start=1436 data-end=1465>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera</p></li><li data-start=1466 data-end=1503><p data-start=1468 data-end=1503>HondaLink™ Smartphone Integration</p></li></ul><h4 data-start=1505 data-end=1529><strong data-start=1510 data-end=1529>Safety Features</strong></h4><ul data-start=1530 data-end=1840><li data-start=1530 data-end=1589><p data-start=1532 data-end=1589>Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) Body Structure</p></li><li data-start=1590 data-end=1646><p data-start=1592 data-end=1646>Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=1647 data-end=1681><p data-start=1649 data-end=1681>Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)</p></li><li data-start=1682 data-end=1721><p data-start=1684 data-end=1721>Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)</p></li><li data-start=1722 data-end=1738><p data-start=1724 data-end=1738>Brake Assist</p></li><li data-start=1739 data-end=1760><p data-start=1741 data-end=1760>Hill Start Assist</p></li><li data-start=1761 data-end=1797><p data-start=1763 data-end=1797>Front, Side, and Curtain Airbags</p></li><li data-start=1798 data-end=1840><p data-start=1800 data-end=1840>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</p></li></ul><p>The 2017 Civic Si Coupe is more than just a car — it’s a driver’s experience. From its sharp handling and responsive turbo engine to its premium interior and tech-packed cabin, this Si delivers true performance without sacrificing comfort or reliability. Whether you’re carving through corners or cruising through the city, this Civic Si offers the perfect blend of style, power, and Honda dependability.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

VIN 2HGFC3A53HH220237

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 133,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

