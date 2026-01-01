$16,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda Civic
LX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM H-SEATS BACKUP CAM B-TOO
2017 Honda Civic
LX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM H-SEATS BACKUP CAM B-TOO
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
124,740KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F59HH002547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,740 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENT, LOW KM, 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
NO ACCIDNET, LOW KM, 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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365-292-XXXX(click to show)
$16,999
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M-Way Motors
365-292-6732
2017 Honda Civic