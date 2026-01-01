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<p><strong>NO ACCIDENT, LOW KM, 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, </strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE </strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST</strong></p>

2017 Honda Civic

124,740 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

LX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM H-SEATS BACKUP CAM B-TOO

Watch This Vehicle
13990170

2017 Honda Civic

LX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM H-SEATS BACKUP CAM B-TOO

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,740KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F59HH002547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,740 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT, LOW KM, 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, 

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
NO ACCIDNET, LOW KM, 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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365-292-6732

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$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2017 Honda Civic