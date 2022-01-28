$18,950+ tax & licensing
905-901-4613
2017 Honda Civic
EX-T MANUAL TRANSMISSION, CARFAX CLEAN
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
$18,950
- Listing ID: 8186688
- Stock #: 1-20-186A
- VIN: 2HGFC3A35HH452546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 61,117 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Rallye Red on a Grey Fabric interior, the 2017 Honda Civic's progressive looks is complemented with an interior designed with the occupant's safety and comfort in mind. This renowned coupe comes equipped with a 6 speed manual transmission, alongside the following options:
EXTERIOR:
- 17 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Heated Power Door Mirrors
- Projector Beam Halogen Headlights with Auto On / Off
- Taillight Integrated Rear Spoiler
- Fog Lights
INTERIOR:
Vehicle Features
