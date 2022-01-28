Menu
2017 Honda Civic

61,117 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T MANUAL TRANSMISSION, CARFAX CLEAN

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T MANUAL TRANSMISSION, CARFAX CLEAN

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

61,117KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8186688
  Stock #: 1-20-186A
  VIN: 2HGFC3A35HH452546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1-20-186A
  • Mileage 61,117 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Rallye Red on a Grey Fabric interior, the 2017 Honda Civic's progressive looks is complemented with an interior designed with the occupant's safety and comfort in mind. This renowned coupe comes equipped with a 6 speed manual transmission, alongside the following options:


EXTERIOR:

- 17 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels

- Body Coloured Heated Power Door Mirrors

-  Projector Beam Halogen Headlights with Auto On / Off

- Taillight Integrated Rear Spoiler

- Fog Lights


INTERIOR:

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

