$23,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring NO ACCIDENTS AWD HEATED SEATS & STEERING
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring NO ACCIDENTS AWD HEATED SEATS & STEERING
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Certified
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 56
- Mileage 97,116 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 2017 Honda CR-V Touring – 97,116 km – FULLY LOADED • LEATHER • NAVIGATION • SUNROOF • HONDA SENSING • NO ACCIDENTS 🔥
Mwaymotors.com
📍 636 Fourth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6L 5B2
📞 Reach out to us @:
365 292 6732
📧 mwaymotors5@gmail.com
Looking for one of the most reliable and well-equipped SUVs on the market? This 2017 Honda CR-V Touring is the top-of-the-line trim, offering exceptional comfort, advanced safety technology, and Honda's legendary reliability.
With only 97,116 km, this clean, accident-free CR-V has been exceptionally well maintained and comes fully loaded with premium features. Best of all, there are absolutely no hidden fees—the advertised price is all-inclusive and includes the Safety Certification.
✨ Exterior Highlights
• Touring trim package
• LED headlights & daytime running lights
• Power sunroof
• Premium alloy wheels
• Power tailgate
• Sleek and modern SUV styling
🌟 Interior & Comfort
• Premium Leather Interior
• Heated Front & Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Driver & Passenger Seats
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Push-Button Start & Smart Keyless Entry
• Spacious 5-passenger cabin with generous cargo space
🔊 Media, Tech & Connectivity
• Navigation System
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Premium Audio System
• Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio
• USB Connectivity
• Rearview Backup Camera
• Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🛡 Advanced Safety Features
• Honda Sensing Safety Suite
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Lane Keeping Assist
• Forward Collision Warning
• Collision Mitigation Braking System
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rear Cross Traffic Alert
• Multiple Airbags & Vehicle Stability Assist
⚙ Performance & Reliability
• Fuel-Efficient 1.5L Turbocharged Engine
• Automatic Transmission
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD) (if equipped)
• Smooth, Comfortable Ride
• Renowned Honda Reliability & Low Cost of Ownership
📌 Vehicle Condition
✔ 97,116 km
✔ Clean Car – No Accidents
✔ Fully Loaded Touring Model
✔ Excellent Mechanical & Cosmetic Condition
✔ Safety Certified Included
✔ No Hidden Fees – Advertised Price is All-Inclusive
All of our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by a licensed mechanic and professionally detailed before delivery. Buy with confidence knowing your next vehicle is ready for the road the day you take it home.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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365-292-6732