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<p class=isSelectedEnd>🔥 <strong>2017 Honda CR-V Touring – 97,116 km – FULLY LOADED • LEATHER • NAVIGATION • SUNROOF • HONDA SENSING • NO ACCIDENTS</strong> 🔥</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>Mwaymotors.com</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📍 636 Fourth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6L 5B2</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📞 Reach out to us @:<br><strong>365 292 6732</strong><br>📧 <a href=mailto:mwaymotors5@gmail.com>mwaymotors5@gmail.com</a></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Looking for one of the most reliable and well-equipped SUVs on the market? This <strong>2017 Honda CR-V Touring</strong> is the top-of-the-line trim, offering exceptional comfort, advanced safety technology, and Hondas legendary reliability.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>With only <strong>97,116 km</strong>, this <strong>clean, accident-free</strong> CR-V has been exceptionally well maintained and comes fully loaded with premium features. Best of all, <strong>there are absolutely no hidden fees</strong>—the advertised price is <strong>all-inclusive and includes the Safety Certification.</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✨ <strong>Exterior Highlights</strong><br>• Touring trim package<br>• LED headlights & daytime running lights<br>• Power sunroof<br>• Premium alloy wheels<br>• Power tailgate<br>• Sleek and modern SUV styling</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🌟 <strong>Interior & Comfort</strong><br>• Premium Leather Interior<br>• Heated Front & Rear Seats<br>• Heated Steering Wheel<br>• Power Driver & Passenger Seats<br>• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>• Push-Button Start & Smart Keyless Entry<br>• Spacious 5-passenger cabin with generous cargo space</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🔊 <strong>Media, Tech & Connectivity</strong><br>• Navigation System<br>• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>• Premium Audio System<br>• Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio<br>• USB Connectivity<br>• Rearview Backup Camera<br>• Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🛡 <strong>Advanced Safety Features</strong><br>• Honda Sensing Safety Suite<br>• Adaptive Cruise Control<br>• Lane Keeping Assist<br>• Forward Collision Warning<br>• Collision Mitigation Braking System<br>• Blind Spot Monitoring<br>• Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>• Multiple Airbags & Vehicle Stability Assist</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>⚙ <strong>Performance & Reliability</strong><br>• Fuel-Efficient 1.5L Turbocharged Engine<br>• Automatic Transmission<br>• All-Wheel Drive (AWD) <em>(if equipped)</em><br>• Smooth, Comfortable Ride<br>• Renowned Honda Reliability & Low Cost of Ownership</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📌 <strong>Vehicle Condition</strong><br>✔ 97,116 km<br>✔ Clean Car – No Accidents<br>✔ Fully Loaded Touring Model<br>✔ Excellent Mechanical & Cosmetic Condition<br>✔ Safety Certified Included<br>✔ <strong>No Hidden Fees – Advertised Price is All-Inclusive</strong></p><p>All of our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by a licensed mechanic and professionally detailed before delivery. Buy with confidence knowing your next vehicle is ready for the road the day you take it home.</p>

2017 Honda CR-V

97,116 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring NO ACCIDENTS AWD HEATED SEATS & STEERING

Watch This Vehicle
14479474

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring NO ACCIDENTS AWD HEATED SEATS & STEERING

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,116KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H99HH141135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 56
  • Mileage 97,116 KM

Vehicle Description

🔥 2017 Honda CR-V Touring – 97,116 km – FULLY LOADED • LEATHER • NAVIGATION • SUNROOF • HONDA SENSING • NO ACCIDENTS 🔥

Mwaymotors.com

📍 636 Fourth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6L 5B2

📞 Reach out to us @:
365 292 6732
📧 mwaymotors5@gmail.com

Looking for one of the most reliable and well-equipped SUVs on the market? This 2017 Honda CR-V Touring is the top-of-the-line trim, offering exceptional comfort, advanced safety technology, and Honda's legendary reliability.

With only 97,116 km, this clean, accident-free CR-V has been exceptionally well maintained and comes fully loaded with premium features. Best of all, there are absolutely no hidden fees—the advertised price is all-inclusive and includes the Safety Certification.

✨ Exterior Highlights
• Touring trim package
• LED headlights & daytime running lights
• Power sunroof
• Premium alloy wheels
• Power tailgate
• Sleek and modern SUV styling

🌟 Interior & Comfort
• Premium Leather Interior
• Heated Front & Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Driver & Passenger Seats
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Push-Button Start & Smart Keyless Entry
• Spacious 5-passenger cabin with generous cargo space

🔊 Media, Tech & Connectivity
• Navigation System
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Premium Audio System
• Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio
• USB Connectivity
• Rearview Backup Camera
• Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls

🛡 Advanced Safety Features
• Honda Sensing Safety Suite
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Lane Keeping Assist
• Forward Collision Warning
• Collision Mitigation Braking System
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rear Cross Traffic Alert
• Multiple Airbags & Vehicle Stability Assist

⚙ Performance & Reliability
• Fuel-Efficient 1.5L Turbocharged Engine
• Automatic Transmission
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD) (if equipped)
• Smooth, Comfortable Ride
• Renowned Honda Reliability & Low Cost of Ownership

📌 Vehicle Condition
✔ 97,116 km
✔ Clean Car – No Accidents
✔ Fully Loaded Touring Model
✔ Excellent Mechanical & Cosmetic Condition
✔ Safety Certified Included
✔ No Hidden Fees – Advertised Price is All-Inclusive

All of our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by a licensed mechanic and professionally detailed before delivery. Buy with confidence knowing your next vehicle is ready for the road the day you take it home.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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$23,900

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2017 Honda CR-V