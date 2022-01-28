$29,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
TOURING AWD READY FOR A NEW HOME
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
$29,950
- VIN: 2HKRW2H90HH136003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Crystal Black Pearl on a Black Leather interior, the reimagined 2017 Honda CR-V exhibits comfort, style and versatility. This very iconic SUV comes equipped with the following options:
EXTERIOR:
- Auto on/off Headlights with Auto High Beam
- LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
- Ambient Lighting for Front Door Handles
- Dual Exhaust in Chrome
- Hands-free Access Power Tailgate
- Rain-sensing Windshield Wipers
- 18 inch Alloy Wheels
INTERIOR:
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls
- Push Button Start
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Power Windows
- Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control System
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
- 7 inch Touchscreen Display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Roof Rails
SAFETY AND SECURITY:
- Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System
- Hill Start Assist
- Rearview Camera
- Electronic Parking Brake with Automatic Brake Hold
- Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
- Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM)
- Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Blind Spot Information (BSI) system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
This one owner, locally owned SUV is being sold CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Balance of manufacture Powertrain Warranty (5 years / 100,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty available upon request.
