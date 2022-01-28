2017 Honda CR-V

$29,950 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 7 6 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8263176

8263176 Stock #: 1-21-302A

1-21-302A VIN: 2HKRW2H90HH136003

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1-21-302A

Mileage 75,763 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.