Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

75,763 KM

Details Description

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

TOURING AWD READY FOR A NEW HOME

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

TOURING AWD READY FOR A NEW HOME

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 8263176
  2. 8263176
  3. 8263176
  4. 8263176
  5. 8263176
  6. 8263176
  7. 8263176
  8. 8263176
  9. 8263176
  10. 8263176
  11. 8263176
  12. 8263176
  13. 8263176
  14. 8263176
  15. 8263176
  16. 8263176
  17. 8263176
  18. 8263176
  19. 8263176
  20. 8263176
  21. 8263176
  22. 8263176
  23. 8263176
  24. 8263176
  25. 8263176
  26. 8263176
  27. 8263176
  28. 8263176
  29. 8263176
  30. 8263176
  31. 8263176
  32. 8263176
Contact Seller

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

75,763KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8263176
  • Stock #: 1-21-302A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H90HH136003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1-21-302A
  • Mileage 75,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Crystal Black Pearl on a Black Leather interior, the reimagined 2017 Honda CR-V exhibits comfort, style and versatility. This very iconic SUV comes equipped with the following options:


EXTERIOR:

- Auto on/off Headlights with Auto High Beam

- LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

- Ambient Lighting for Front Door Handles

- Dual Exhaust in Chrome

- Hands-free Access Power Tailgate

- Rain-sensing Windshield Wipers

- 18 inch Alloy Wheels


INTERIOR:

- Bluetooth Connectivity

- Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls

- Push Button Start

- Panoramic Moonroof

- Power Windows

- Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control System

- Heated Front Seats

- Power Adjustable Driver's Seat

- 7 inch Touchscreen Display

- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

- Roof Rails


SAFETY AND SECURITY:

- Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System

- Hill Start Assist

- Rearview Camera

- Electronic Parking Brake with Automatic Brake Hold

- Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

- Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM)

- Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)

- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

- Blind Spot Information (BSI) system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system


This one owner, locally owned SUV is being sold CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Balance of manufacture Powertrain Warranty (5 years / 100,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2021 Tesla Model 3 S...
 2,886 KM
$66,700 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 L...
 44,083 KM
$61,950 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model Y P...
 31,028 KM
$89,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory