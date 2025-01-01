$16,990+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Fit LX – Local Ontario Car, Clean and Fuel Efficient
Looking for a reliable, versatile, and fun-to-drive hatchback? This 2017 Honda Fit LX checks all the boxes. A clean, Ontario-driven vehicle with excellent fuel economy, smart features, and legendary Honda reliability — perfect for city driving, commuting, or first-time buyers.
Compact on the outside, surprisingly roomy on the inside. The Fit’s clever design gives you the space you need without sacrificing efficiency or maneuverability.
Key Features:
1.5L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine (excellent fuel economy)
Automatic transmission (CVT)
Honda Eco Assist System
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio
5" display audio system with USB input
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Heated front seats
Cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Air conditioning
Magic Seat® system with multiple cargo/storage modes
Split-folding 2nd-row seats for maximum flexibility
Remote keyless entry
Local Ontario vehicle with no major accidents
Well-maintained, clean interior and exterior
With its outstanding reliability, low cost of ownership, and surprising cargo space, the Honda Fit LX is one of the most practical small cars on the market.
Ready to drive and needs nothing. Contact to schedule a viewing or test drive.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
