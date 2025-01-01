Menu
<p data-start=87 data-end=154><strong data-start=87 data-end=154>2017 Honda Fit LX – Local Ontario Car, Clean and Fuel Efficient</strong></p><p data-start=156 data-end=433>Looking for a reliable, versatile, and fun-to-drive hatchback? This 2017 Honda Fit LX checks all the boxes. A clean, Ontario-driven vehicle with excellent fuel economy, smart features, and legendary Honda reliability — perfect for city driving, commuting, or first-time buyers.</p><p data-start=435 data-end=596>Compact on the outside, surprisingly roomy on the inside. The Fit’s clever design gives you the space you need without sacrificing efficiency or maneuverability.</p><p data-start=598 data-end=615><strong data-start=598 data-end=615>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=617 data-end=1207><li data-start=617 data-end=675><p data-start=619 data-end=675>1.5L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine (excellent fuel economy)</p></li><li data-start=676 data-end=708><p data-start=678 data-end=708>Automatic transmission (CVT)</p></li><li data-start=709 data-end=736><p data-start=711 data-end=736>Honda Eco Assist System</p></li><li data-start=737 data-end=784><p data-start=739 data-end=784>Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio</p></li><li data-start=785 data-end=827><p data-start=787 data-end=827>5 display audio system with USB input</p></li><li data-start=828 data-end=871><p data-start=830 data-end=871>Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines</p></li><li data-start=872 data-end=894><p data-start=874 data-end=894>Heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=895 data-end=913><p data-start=897 data-end=913>Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=914 data-end=951><p data-start=916 data-end=951>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li data-start=952 data-end=972><p data-start=954 data-end=972>Air conditioning</p></li><li data-start=973 data-end=1029><p data-start=975 data-end=1029>Magic Seat® system with multiple cargo/storage modes</p></li><li data-start=1030 data-end=1085><p data-start=1032 data-end=1085>Split-folding 2nd-row seats for maximum flexibility</p></li><li data-start=1086 data-end=1110><p data-start=1088 data-end=1110>Remote keyless entry</p></li><li data-start=1111 data-end=1160><p data-start=1113 data-end=1160>Local Ontario vehicle with no major accidents</p></li><li data-start=1161 data-end=1207><p data-start=1163 data-end=1207>Well-maintained, clean interior and exterior</p></li></ul><p data-start=1209 data-end=1365>With its outstanding reliability, low cost of ownership, and surprising cargo space, the Honda Fit LX is one of the most practical small cars on the market.</p><p data-start=1367 data-end=1445 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Ready to drive and needs nothing. Contact to schedule a viewing or test drive.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

VIN 3HGGK5H59HM103160

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

