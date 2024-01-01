$17,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Odyssey
CERTIFIED.ONE OWNER.NO ACCIDENT
2017 Honda Odyssey
CERTIFIED.ONE OWNER.NO ACCIDENT
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
202,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
2017 Honda Odyssey