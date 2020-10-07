Menu
2017 Honda Odyssey

46,000 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

2017 Honda Odyssey

2017 Honda Odyssey

LX_ACCIDENT FREE_LOW KMs_REAR CAMERA

2017 Honda Odyssey

LX_ACCIDENT FREE_LOW KMs_REAR CAMERA

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6041145
  • Stock #: 1045
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H21HB500019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our price includes :

1- Three Months Warranty ( Engine, transmission & differential )
2-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
3-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
**********************************
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
*************************
Please Call to book your test drive .
******************************

Available Extended Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

****************************************************************************************
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
***************************************************************************************
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
**********************************************************************************************
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
*********************************************
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
************************************
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
***********************
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

