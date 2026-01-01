$11,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE HB Auto SE NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKES B-TOO
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE HB Auto SE NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKES B-TOO
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
147,062KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE8HU318590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,062 KM
Vehicle Description
5 DOOR HATCHBACK Auto SE NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKES BLUETOOTH, LOW KM, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C
HEATED SEATS, ALLOY RIMS
SAFETY ONLY $499+HST
ALL NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING,
ALL NEW BRAKES (PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available, please check the link
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M-Way Motors
2017 Honda Civic LX 124,740 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Taos SEL 4MOTION NO ACCIDENTS FULLY LOADED 63,356 KM SOLD
Email M-Way Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
365-292-XXXX(click to show)
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing>
M-Way Motors
365-292-6732
2017 Hyundai Accent