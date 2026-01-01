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<p><strong>5 DOOR HATCHBACK  Auto SE NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKES BLUETOOTH, LOW KM, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C</strong></p><p><strong>HEATED SEATS, ALLOY RIMS</strong></p><p><strong>SAFETY ONLY $499+HST</strong></p><p><strong>ALL NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING,</strong></p><p><strong>ALL NEW BRAKES (PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING</strong></p><p><strong>CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT  available, please check the link</strong></p>

2017 Hyundai Accent

147,062 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE HB Auto SE NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKES B-TOO

Watch This Vehicle
13990185

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE HB Auto SE NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKES B-TOO

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,062KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE8HU318590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,062 KM

Vehicle Description

5 DOOR HATCHBACK  Auto SE NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKES BLUETOOTH, LOW KM, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C

HEATED SEATS, ALLOY RIMS

SAFETY ONLY $499+HST

ALL NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING,

ALL NEW BRAKES (PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT  available, please check the link

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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365-292-6732

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2017 Hyundai Accent