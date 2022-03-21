Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Accent

156,165 KM

Details Description Features

$13,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,600

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

5dr HB Auto GL NEW TIRES+ BRAKES B-TOOTH A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

5dr HB Auto GL NEW TIRES+ BRAKES B-TOOTH A/C

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,600

+ taxes & licensing

156,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753330
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE9HU333762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,165 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5DR HATCH BACK ,NEW ALL BRAKES+ NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISITNG,  BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ICE COLD A/C

4 NEW TIRES + BRAKES

POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS ,  CRIZE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION GRET EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2016 Ford Transit Co...
 129,181 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 156,165 KM
$13,600 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sedona 8 PA...
 89,426 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory