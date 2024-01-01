Menu
<p><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-ansi-language: EN;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>AUTO,4DOOR SEDAN,  BLUE TOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>HEATED FRONT SEATS</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>ALL NEW TIRES+ ALL NEW BRAKES ( PADS+ ROTORS) </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

184,378 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
AUTO SEDAN BLUE TOOTH PW PL PM H-SEATS

AUTO SEDAN BLUE TOOTH PW PL PM H-SEATS

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
184,378KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF9HH160865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

