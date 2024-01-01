$9,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
AUTO SEDAN BLUE TOOTH PW PL PM H-SEATS
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,378 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,4DOOR SEDAN, BLUE TOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ALL NEW TIRES+ ALL NEW BRAKES ( PADS+ ROTORS)
CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
