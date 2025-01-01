$15,500+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
One Owner No Accidents Blindspot H-Seats/Steering
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Certified
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,917 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Elantra – Low KM – One Owner – No Accident – Certified
Mileage: 57,917 KM – Excellent Condition – Clean Carfax
Two Sets of Keys Included
Finance Available
⭐ Key Features:
Interior:
Comfortable and durable cloth seats in excellent condition
Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel for year-round comfort
Spacious cabin design with smart storage options and folding rear seats
Modern dashboard layout with intuitive controls
Quiet and smooth ride, ideal for city and highway driving
Technology:
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ for seamless smartphone integration
Bluetooth® Connectivity for hands-free calls and music streaming
Blind Spot Monitoring System for enhanced safety awareness
Backup Camera for easy parking and reversing
Digital Display Cluster with trip computer and driver information
Comfort & Convenience:
- Two sets of keys
Power Windows & Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning for optimal cabin comfort
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel for personalized driving position
Generous trunk space for everyday needs
Performance & Safety:
Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Engine – smooth and reliable performance
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) for efficient, confident driving
ABS Braking System and Electronic Stability Control for added safety
Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving
Comprehensive Safety Features with multiple airbags and reinforced body structure
Warranty:
Extended Warranty Packages available upon request
SAFETY CERTIFICATION
Safety Certification available for an additional cost of $599
Vehicle Features
365-292-6732