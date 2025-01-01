Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=73><strong data-start=0 data-end=71>2017 Hyundai Elantra – Low KM – One Owner – No Accident – Certified</strong></p><p data-start=75 data-end=140>Mileage: <strong data-start=84 data-end=97>57,917 KM</strong> – Excellent Condition – <strong data-start=122 data-end=138>Clean Carfax</strong></p><p data-start=142 data-end=173><strong data-start=142 data-end=171>Two Sets of Keys Included</strong></p><p data-start=175 data-end=198><strong data-start=175 data-end=196>Finance Available</strong></p><hr data-start=200 data-end=203 /><p data-start=205 data-end=226>⭐ <strong data-start=207 data-end=224>Key Features:</strong></p><p data-start=228 data-end=243><strong data-start=228 data-end=241>Interior:</strong></p><ul data-start=244 data-end=584><li data-start=244 data-end=310><p data-start=246 data-end=310>Comfortable and durable <strong data-start=270 data-end=285>cloth seats</strong> in excellent condition</p></li><li data-start=311 data-end=390><p data-start=313 data-end=390><strong data-start=313 data-end=335>Heated Front Seats</strong> and <strong data-start=340 data-end=365>Heated Steering Wheel</strong> for year-round comfort</p></li><li data-start=391 data-end=466><p data-start=393 data-end=466>Spacious cabin design with smart storage options and folding rear seats</p></li><li data-start=467 data-end=522><p data-start=469 data-end=522><strong data-start=469 data-end=496>Modern dashboard layout</strong> with intuitive controls</p></li><li data-start=523 data-end=584><p data-start=525 data-end=584>Quiet and smooth ride, ideal for city and highway driving</p></li></ul><p data-start=586 data-end=603><strong data-start=586 data-end=601>Technology:</strong></p><ul data-start=604 data-end=945><li data-start=604 data-end=682><p data-start=606 data-end=682><strong data-start=606 data-end=624>Apple CarPlay®</strong> & <strong data-start=627 data-end=644>Android Auto™</strong> for seamless smartphone integration</p></li><li data-start=683 data-end=755><p data-start=685 data-end=755><strong data-start=685 data-end=712>Bluetooth® Connectivity</strong> for hands-free calls and music streaming</p></li><li data-start=756 data-end=822><p data-start=758 data-end=822><strong data-start=758 data-end=790>Blind Spot Monitoring System</strong> for enhanced safety awareness</p></li><li data-start=823 data-end=875><p data-start=825 data-end=875><strong data-start=825 data-end=842>Backup Camera</strong> for easy parking and reversing</p></li><li data-start=876 data-end=945><p data-start=878 data-end=945>Digital Display Cluster with trip computer and driver information</p></li></ul><p data-start=947 data-end=975><strong data-start=947 data-end=973>Comfort & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=976 data-end=1224><li data-start=976 data-end=1013>Two sets of keys</li><li data-start=1014 data-end=1054><p data-start=1016 data-end=1054><strong data-start=1016 data-end=1052>Power Windows & Power Door Locks</strong></p></li><li data-start=1055 data-end=1105><p data-start=1057 data-end=1105><strong data-start=1057 data-end=1077>Air Conditioning</strong> for optimal cabin comfort</p></li><li data-start=1106 data-end=1180><p data-start=1108 data-end=1180><strong data-start=1108 data-end=1144>Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel</strong> for personalized driving position</p></li><li data-start=1181 data-end=1224><p data-start=1183 data-end=1224>Generous trunk space for everyday needs</p></li></ul><p data-start=1226 data-end=1253><strong data-start=1226 data-end=1251>Performance & Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=1254 data-end=1609><li data-start=1254 data-end=1322><p data-start=1256 data-end=1322><strong data-start=1256 data-end=1286>Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Engine</strong> – smooth and reliable performance</p></li><li data-start=1323 data-end=1387><p data-start=1325 data-end=1387><strong data-start=1325 data-end=1352>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong> for efficient, confident driving</p></li><li data-start=1388 data-end=1468><p data-start=1390 data-end=1468><strong data-start=1390 data-end=1412>ABS Braking System</strong> and <strong data-start=1417 data-end=1449>Electronic Stability Control</strong> for added safety</p></li><li data-start=1469 data-end=1519><p data-start=1471 data-end=1519><strong data-start=1471 data-end=1489>Cruise Control</strong> for relaxed highway driving</p></li><li data-start=1520 data-end=1609><p data-start=1522 data-end=1609><strong data-start=1522 data-end=1555>Comprehensive Safety Features</strong> with multiple airbags and reinforced body structure</p></li></ul><p data-start=1611 data-end=1678><strong data-start=1611 data-end=1624>Warranty:</strong><br data-start=1624 data-end=1627 />Extended Warranty Packages available upon request</p><hr data-start=1680 data-end=1683 /><p> </p><p data-start=1685 data-end=1779><strong data-start=1685 data-end=1709>SAFETY CERTIFICATION</strong><br data-start=1709 data-end=1712 />Safety Certification available for an additional cost of <strong data-start=1769 data-end=1777>$599</strong></p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

57,917 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

One Owner No Accidents Blindspot H-Seats/Steering

Watch This Vehicle
13117052

2017 Hyundai Elantra

One Owner No Accidents Blindspot H-Seats/Steering

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

  1. 1761661409
  2. 1761661408
  3. 1761661409
  4. 1761661408
  5. 1761661408
  6. 1761661408
  7. 1761661408
  8. 1761661408
  9. 1761661408
  10. 1761661408
  11. 1761661408
  12. 1761661408
  13. 1761661408
  14. 1761661408
  15. 1761661408
  16. 1761661408
  17. 1761661408
  18. 1761661408
  19. 1761661408
  20. 1761661408
  21. 1761661408
  22. 1761661408
  23. 1761661408
  24. 1761661408
  25. 1761661408
  26. 1761661408
  27. 1761661408
  28. 1761661408
  29. 1761661408
  30. 1761661408
  31. 1761661409
  32. 1761661409
  33. 1761661408
  34. 1761661409
  35. 1761661409
  36. 1761661409
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,917KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF4HU335716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,917 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Elantra – Low KM – One Owner – No Accident – Certified

Mileage: 57,917 KM – Excellent Condition – Clean Carfax

Two Sets of Keys Included

Finance Available

⭐ Key Features:

Interior:

  • Comfortable and durable cloth seats in excellent condition

  • Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel for year-round comfort

  • Spacious cabin design with smart storage options and folding rear seats

  • Modern dashboard layout with intuitive controls

  • Quiet and smooth ride, ideal for city and highway driving

Technology:

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ for seamless smartphone integration

  • Bluetooth® Connectivity for hands-free calls and music streaming

  • Blind Spot Monitoring System for enhanced safety awareness

  • Backup Camera for easy parking and reversing

  • Digital Display Cluster with trip computer and driver information

Comfort & Convenience:

  • Two sets of keys

  • Power Windows & Power Door Locks

  • Air Conditioning for optimal cabin comfort

  • Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel for personalized driving position

  • Generous trunk space for everyday needs

Performance & Safety:

  • Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Engine – smooth and reliable performance

  • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) for efficient, confident driving

  • ABS Braking System and Electronic Stability Control for added safety

  • Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving

  • Comprehensive Safety Features with multiple airbags and reinforced body structure

Warranty:
Extended Warranty Packages available upon request

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION
Safety Certification available for an additional cost of $599

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M-Way Motors

Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL AS-IS AWD 360 Camera Heated seats & Steering for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL AS-IS AWD 360 Camera Heated seats & Steering 140,764 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring No Accidents AWD Heated Seats Blindspot for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Honda CR-V Touring No Accidents AWD Heated Seats Blindspot 105,600 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi E-Tron Q4 Quattro 50 One Owner No Accidents for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Audi E-Tron Q4 Quattro 50 One Owner No Accidents 42,900 KM $41,500 + tax & lic

Email M-Way Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

365-292-XXXX

(click to show)

365-292-6732

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2017 Hyundai Elantra