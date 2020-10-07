Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

22,558 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn Auto GL LOW KM NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER SAFET

4dr Sdn Auto GL LOW KM NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER SAFET

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22,558KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6060129
  • Stock #: 2676
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU125843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black HEATED
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto  4DR SEDAN GAS SAVER VERIFED  LOW KM ONLY 22558KM  ONE OWNER NO ACCIENT FACTORY WARRANTY LOADED WITH BLUE TOOTH WITH CAR PLAY(ANDRIOD + APPLE)  HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA,  POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS   COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD

NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

CAR FAX VERIFED LOW KM ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=xsLiWTxrYADvCLSEmnTT%2fg22Aw1%2fLZ%2fy

 PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD NAVIGATION SUNROOF LOADED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

