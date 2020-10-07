+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Auto 4DR SEDAN GAS SAVER VERIFED LOW KM ONLY 22558KM ONE OWNER NO ACCIENT FACTORY WARRANTY LOADED WITH BLUE TOOTH WITH CAR PLAY(ANDRIOD + APPLE) HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD
NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
CAR FAX VERIFED LOW KM ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=xsLiWTxrYADvCLSEmnTT%2fg22Aw1%2fLZ%2fy
PLEASE CALL US AT
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD NAVIGATION SUNROOF LOADED
