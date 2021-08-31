Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 8 1 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7606012

7606012 Stock #: 2862

2862 VIN: KMHD84LF3HU170709

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 2862

Mileage 67,815 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.