Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

67,815 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

AUTO SAFETY LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BLUE TOOTH B-CAM A

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

AUTO SAFETY LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BLUE TOOTH B-CAM A

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

67,815KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7606012
  • Stock #: 2862
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3HU170709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2862
  • Mileage 67,815 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

Auto  4DR SEDAN GAS SAVER low km only 67815 km  OWNER NO ACCIENT LOADED WITH BLIND SPOT ALERT , BLUE TOOTH WITH CAR PLAY(ANDRIOD + APPLE)  HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA,  POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS   COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

NICE COMBINATION BLACK   EXTERIOR ON HEATED GREY INTERIOR

NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX APPROVED AND AVIALBLE 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Uv72MZiyhwghCeD64up8H4FV0OM6cTYi

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 106,700 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Sentra A...
 187,351 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 165,600 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory