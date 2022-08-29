$19,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited NAV
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
75,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9083371
- Stock #: sddf223
- VIN: kmhd84lfxhu111334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited Only 75,000km Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless Go, Keyless Entry, Infinity Sound, Crusie, Bluetooth, Power Memory Seats, Traction Control, Aloy Wheels. No Accidents $19,995. Plus HST and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
