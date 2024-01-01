Menu
<p>SUPER CLEAN FULLY LOADED 2017 ELANTRA GT! LOCAL ONTARIO! DRIVES GREAT!!</p><p>Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback thats loaded with features? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited from Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek gray hatchback boasts a black leather interior, perfect for those who appreciate both style and comfort. With its spacious cargo area and versatile seating configuration, the Elantra GT is ideal for families, commuters, and anyone who needs a little extra room.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers responsive performance and impressive fuel efficiency. The Elantra GT Limited is equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including adaptive smart cruise control, lane departure warning, and rearview camera, giving you peace of mind on every drive.</p><p>Here are just a few of the features that make this Elantra GT Limited stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control</strong>: This innovative feature automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Mirrors</strong>: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats and mirrors.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats</strong>: Enjoy luxurious comfort with premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>GPS Navigation</strong>: Never get lost again with a built-in navigation system that guides you to your destination.</li><li><strong>Sunroof / Moonroof</strong>: Open up the roof and let the sunshine in.</li></ul><p>Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to take this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited for a test drive and experience it for yourself.</p>

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LH1HU371434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Hyundai Elantra GT