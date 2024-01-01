$12,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT
Limited
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT
Limited
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
SUPER CLEAN FULLY LOADED 2017 ELANTRA GT! LOCAL ONTARIO! DRIVES GREAT!!
Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that's loaded with features? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited from Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek gray hatchback boasts a black leather interior, perfect for those who appreciate both style and comfort. With its spacious cargo area and versatile seating configuration, the Elantra GT is ideal for families, commuters, and anyone who needs a little extra room.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers responsive performance and impressive fuel efficiency. The Elantra GT Limited is equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including adaptive smart cruise control, lane departure warning, and rearview camera, giving you peace of mind on every drive.
Here are just a few of the features that make this Elantra GT Limited stand out:
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: This innovative feature automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.
- Heated Seats and Mirrors: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats and mirrors.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort with premium leather seating.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with a built-in navigation system that guides you to your destination.
- Sunroof / Moonroof: Open up the roof and let the sunshine in.
Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to take this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited for a test drive and experience it for yourself.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330