$17,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 2.0T – Fully Loaded & Powerful
Step into comfort, performance, and versatility with this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 2.0T. Powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this SUV delivers both efficiency and power, while the All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions.
Key Features:
2.0L Turbocharged engine (240 hp)
AWD with Drive Mode Select
6-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC®
Fuel Economy: approx. 12.0 L/100km city, 9.0 L/100km highway
19-inch alloy wheels
Luxury & Comfort:
Premium leather seating with heated & ventilated front seats
Heated rear seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Panoramic sunroof
8-way power driver’s seat with memory function
Power front passenger seat
Technology & Convenience:
8-inch touchscreen with navigation
Infinity premium audio system with 12 speakers
Bluetooth hands-free with voice recognition
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Proximity key with push-button start
Smart power liftgate
Safety:
Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Change Assist
Rearview camera
Rear parking sensors
Adaptive cruise control
7 airbags including driver’s knee airbag
This Santa Fe Limited 2.0T offers a perfect balance of luxury, practicality, and efficiency, making it a great choice for families and drivers who want premium comfort with SUV capability.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Twin Oaks Auto
905-339-3330