2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

<p data-start=90 data-end=160><strong data-start=90 data-end=158>2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 2.0T – Fully Loaded & Powerful</strong></p><p data-start=162 data-end=504>Step into comfort, performance, and versatility with this <strong data-start=220 data-end=262>2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 2.0T</strong>. Powered by a <strong data-start=277 data-end=316>2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine</strong> paired with a <strong data-start=331 data-end=365>6-speed automatic transmission</strong>, this SUV delivers both efficiency and power, while the <strong data-start=422 data-end=448>All-Wheel Drive system</strong> ensures confident handling in all weather conditions.</p><p data-start=506 data-end=525><strong data-start=506 data-end=523>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=526 data-end=727><li data-start=526 data-end=563><p data-start=528 data-end=563>2.0L Turbocharged engine (240 hp)</p></li><li data-start=564 data-end=594><p data-start=566 data-end=594>AWD with Drive Mode Select</p></li><li data-start=595 data-end=633><p data-start=597 data-end=633>6-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC®</p></li><li data-start=634 data-end=702><p data-start=636 data-end=702>Fuel Economy: approx. <strong data-start=658 data-end=700>12.0 L/100km city, 9.0 L/100km highway</strong></p></li><li data-start=703 data-end=727><p data-start=705 data-end=727>19-inch alloy wheels</p></li></ul><p data-start=729 data-end=752><strong data-start=729 data-end=750>Luxury & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=753 data-end=983><li data-start=753 data-end=817><p data-start=755 data-end=817>Premium leather seating with heated & ventilated front seats</p></li><li data-start=818 data-end=839><p data-start=820 data-end=839>Heated rear seats</p></li><li data-start=840 data-end=879><p data-start=842 data-end=879>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=880 data-end=901><p data-start=882 data-end=901>Panoramic sunroof</p></li><li data-start=902 data-end=952><p data-start=904 data-end=952>8-way power driver’s seat with memory function</p></li><li data-start=953 data-end=983><p data-start=955 data-end=983>Power front passenger seat</p></li></ul><p data-start=985 data-end=1016><strong data-start=985 data-end=1014>Technology & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=1017 data-end=1253><li data-start=1017 data-end=1055><p data-start=1019 data-end=1055>8-inch touchscreen with navigation</p></li><li data-start=1056 data-end=1106><p data-start=1058 data-end=1106>Infinity premium audio system with 12 speakers</p></li><li data-start=1107 data-end=1154><p data-start=1109 data-end=1154>Bluetooth hands-free with voice recognition</p></li><li data-start=1155 data-end=1187><p data-start=1157 data-end=1187>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=1188 data-end=1228><p data-start=1190 data-end=1228>Proximity key with push-button start</p></li><li data-start=1229 data-end=1253><p data-start=1231 data-end=1253>Smart power liftgate</p></li></ul><p data-start=1255 data-end=1268><strong data-start=1255 data-end=1266>Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=1269 data-end=1464><li data-start=1269 data-end=1323><p data-start=1271 data-end=1323>Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</p></li><li data-start=1324 data-end=1346><p data-start=1326 data-end=1346>Lane Change Assist</p></li><li data-start=1347 data-end=1366><p data-start=1349 data-end=1366>Rearview camera</p></li><li data-start=1367 data-end=1391><p data-start=1369 data-end=1391>Rear parking sensors</p></li><li data-start=1392 data-end=1419><p data-start=1394 data-end=1419>Adaptive cruise control</p></li><li data-start=1420 data-end=1464><p data-start=1422 data-end=1464>7 airbags including driver’s knee airbag</p></li></ul><p data-start=1466 data-end=1660>This Santa Fe Limited 2.0T offers a perfect balance of <strong data-start=1521 data-end=1561>luxury, practicality, and efficiency</strong>, making it a great choice for families and drivers who want premium comfort with SUV capability.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Actions
Used
92,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA1HG423716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

