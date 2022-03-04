Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

66,322 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Enterprise

416-899-9228

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury LEATHER,NAVIGATION,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury LEATHER,NAVIGATION,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,AWD

Location

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-899-9228

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

66,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8620349
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB3HG474854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,322 KM

Vehicle Description

 LIMIT TIME SPECIALS VISIT ROYALTY ENTERPRISE FOR THE BEST DEALS AND LOWEST PRICE                                              AUTOMATIC,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,LEATHER,NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA,PUSH START, BLUETOOTH,HEATED POWER SEATES ,LOADED WITH ALL POWER OPTION. ALL OUR CAR ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION BY THE PURCHASER Royalty Enterprises is committed to providing you with the best lowest pricing among all competitors. We do provide FREE Car proof on all vehicles we sell .this vehicle is not certified yet. Certification is available for extra $595 five hundred ninety-five dollars, all vehicles we sell are driveable after certification. For Warranty purchases, you can contact us for detail

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royalty Enterprise

2014 Toyota Prius PU...
 73,851 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 95,226 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 13,525 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royalty Enterprise

Royalty Enterprise

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-899-XXXX

(click to show)

416-899-9228

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory