2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,650KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4494792
  • Stock #: 459773
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF1HH459773
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

All our vehicle are pre-inspected, we offer certification. HYUNDAI inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

2013 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL

LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE


BACK UP CAMERA
HEATED SEATS
BLUETOOTH
AC
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS

EXCELLENT ON FUEL ECONOMY

*FORMER DAILY RENTAL

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether youre in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $399. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

WORKING HOURS:
MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.
SATURDAY 11 A.M. - 6 P.M.
SUNDAY CLOSED

**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

