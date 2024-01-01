2017 Infiniti Q50

$21,900+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
112,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1CV7ARXHM681845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 112,591 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
