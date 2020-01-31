Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Infiniti QX60

AWD - NAVI - 7 PASS - 360 CAMERA - SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti QX60

AWD - NAVI - 7 PASS - 360 CAMERA - SUNROOF

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

  1. 4654464
  2. 4654464
  3. 4654464
  4. 4654464
  5. 4654464
  6. 4654464
  7. 4654464
  8. 4654464
  9. 4654464
  10. 4654464
  11. 4654464
  12. 4654464
  13. 4654464
  14. 4654464
  15. 4654464
  16. 4654464
  17. 4654464
  18. 4654464
  19. 4654464
  20. 4654464
  21. 4654464
  22. 4654464
  23. 4654464
  24. 4654464
  25. 4654464
  26. 4654464
  27. 4654464
  28. 4654464
  29. 4654464
Contact Seller

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4654464
  • Stock #: RHC5582499
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM4HC558240
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

** NAVIGATION / BIRDSEYE CAMERA / LEATHER / SUNROOF / POWER LIFT GATE / FRONT AND REVERSE SENSORS / REMOTE STARTER **4.99% Financing Available** Price Includes Certification(Safety), Emissions Test, Oil Change and Complete History Report. Price Does Not Include Tax and Licensing. No Administration Fees. No Hidden Fees. No Surprises. This 2017 Infiniti QX60 Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Front and Reverse Sensors, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Push Start, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Smart Key Entry, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. We Also Accept Trade Ins! Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 4.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Upto 6 Months With No Payments Available. Ask Us About Our Financing Specials. Call Today to Schedule Your Appointment! Located Beside the QEW Toronto. We Service What We Sell. Our Full Service Dealership Has A full in-house Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics. Shop Rogers Motors For Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated. Come Visit Rogers Motors and Experience the Difference in Service.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Automatic climate control
  • Dual-zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Keyless Remote Entry System
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Remote Trunk Lid
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Security
  • Security System - Manufacturers
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • All Equipped
  • Navigation System
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • alloy rims
  • Keyless Ignition
  • Push start ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Roger's Motors

2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 55,000 KM
$13,488 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Ridgeline...
 135,000 KM
$10,488 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 81,000 KM
$34,788 + tax & lic
Roger's Motors

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-618-XXXX

(click to show)

905-618-0350

Send A Message