2017 Infiniti QX60

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,988 + taxes & licensing
7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9851261

Stock #: RHC5136869

RHC5136869 VIN: 5N1DL0MMXHC513686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # RHC5136869

Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Rear Defroster Navigation System Automatic climate control Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Dual-zone Climate Control Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Remote Trunk Lid Security Security System - Manufacturers Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Keyless Remote Entry System Additional Features Tilt Wheel All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition Push start ignition

