2017 Jaguar F-Type

129,782 KM

Details Description Features

$55,980

+ tax & licensing
$55,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2017 Jaguar F-Type

2017 Jaguar F-Type

R AWD | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | LOCAL CAR |

2017 Jaguar F-Type

R AWD | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | LOCAL CAR |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$55,980

+ taxes & licensing

129,782KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10164891
  • Stock #: K9626A
  • VIN: SAJXJ6DL0HMK35894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 129,782 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Jaguar-FTYPE-2017-id9780803.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $57
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** KEY FEAUTERS: - NAVIGATION - RED LEATHER - BLUETOOTH - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - DUAL CLIAMTE CONTROL - ACTIVE EXHAUST MODE - MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM - MEMORY SEATS - BACK UP CAMERA - PUSH BUTTON START MUCH MORE!!

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

