2017 Jaguar F-Type
R AWD | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | LOCAL CAR |
129,782KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10164891
- Stock #: K9626A
- VIN: SAJXJ6DL0HMK35894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 129,782 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $57
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** KEY FEAUTERS: - NAVIGATION - RED LEATHER - BLUETOOTH - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - DUAL CLIAMTE CONTROL - ACTIVE EXHAUST MODE - MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM - MEMORY SEATS - BACK UP CAMERA - PUSH BUTTON START MUCH MORE!!
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9