2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

101,984 KM

Details

$62,980

+ tax & licensing
$62,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT | PANO ROOF | LEATHER W/ SUEDE | NAV |

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT | PANO ROOF | LEATHER W/ SUEDE | NAV |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$62,980

+ taxes & licensing

101,984KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8511641
  • Stock #: K7073A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ4HC822935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K7073A
  • Mileage 101,984 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2017-id8768553.html

Vehicle Features

CLEAN CARFAX! LOW KMS! KEY FEATURES: - SRT HIGH PERFORMACE AUDIO - 19 SPEAKERS - PANORAMIC ROOF - NAVIGATION - NAPPA WITH SUEDE - 20 INCH WHEELS - 8.4 INCH SCREENS MUCH MORE!

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-XXXX

905-847-1511

