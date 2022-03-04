2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$62,980 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 9 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8511641

8511641 Stock #: K7073A

K7073A VIN: 1C4RJFDJ4HC822935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K7073A

Mileage 101,984 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features CLEAN CARFAX! LOW KMS! KEY FEATURES: - SRT HIGH PERFORMACE AUDIO - 19 SPEAKERS - PANORAMIC ROOF - NAVIGATION - NAPPA WITH SUEDE - 20 INCH WHEELS - 8.4 INCH SCREENS MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.