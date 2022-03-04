$62,980+ tax & licensing
$62,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT | PANO ROOF | LEATHER W/ SUEDE | NAV |
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$62,980
+ taxes & licensing
101,984KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8511641
- Stock #: K7073A
- VIN: 1C4RJFDJ4HC822935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K7073A
- Mileage 101,984 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
CLEAN CARFAX! LOW KMS! KEY FEATURES: - SRT HIGH PERFORMACE AUDIO - 19 SPEAKERS - PANORAMIC ROOF - NAVIGATION - NAPPA WITH SUEDE - 20 INCH WHEELS - 8.4 INCH SCREENS MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9