2017 Jeep Wrangler

59,872 KM

$43,500

+ tax & licensing
$43,500

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$43,500

+ taxes & licensing

59,872KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7338695
  VIN: 1C4BJWEG2HL702233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,872 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 4 DOOR, COMES WITH ROACKSTAR WHEELS, AFTERMARKET FRONT GRILL INSTALLED HAS ORIGINAL GRILL AS WELL, HAS OFFROAD LED LIGHT BAR AND CUSTOM DUAL EXHAUST INSTALLED.

Vehicle Features

4DR
UNLIMITED SAHARA
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

