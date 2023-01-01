$13,499+ tax & licensing
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Forte
EX
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
157,204KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10367322
- Stock #: 22369
- VIN: 3KPFL4A81HE106571
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,204 KM
OverviewEngine TypeGasTransmission6-speed shiftable automaticDrive TypeFront wheel driveCylindersInline 4Total Seating5 Fuel & MPGFuel & MPGFuel typeRegular unleadedEPA city/highway MPG25/33 MPGEPA combined MPG28 MPGRange in miles (city/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.EngineEngineBase engine size2.0 LCylindersInline 4Base engine typeGasHorsepower164 hp @ 6,200 rpmTorque151 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpmValves16Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)Valve timingVariableDirect injectionStandardTowing & HaulingTowing & HaulingMax Payload Capacity996 lbs.DrivetrainDrivetrainTransmission6-speed shiftable automaticDrive typeFront wheel drive SuspensionSuspensionFront independent suspensionStandardStabilizer bar stabilizer barStandardDimensionsDimensionsLength179.5 in.Overall width without mirrors70.1 in.Height56.3 in.Wheelbase106.3 in.EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.Turning circle34.8 ft.Ground clearance5.3 in.Curb weight2,906 lbs.Maximum payload996 lbs.Gross weight3,902 lbs.Country of final assemblyMexico
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9